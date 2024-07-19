Even fish are annoyed
Cooling off my ass! Lakes often already as warm as a creek
The conditions are currently ideal for warm bathers. Because the local lakes are anything but cold at the moment due to the heat of the past few weeks. This not only makes it difficult to cool off, but also causes problems for the river-bearing "permanent swimmers" under water.
Lake Plesching in Steyregg, for example, is a pleasant 27 degrees on the surface, as is the bathing lake in Tragwein - and even Lake Attersee in Schörfling is already over 23 degrees. Only Lake Hallstatt (18.5 degrees) and Lake Gosau (18 degrees) are still defying the heatwave and guarantee cooling.
"Almost normal by now"
For Nikolaus Schobesberger from the province of Upper Austria (water quality supervision), the temperatures themselves are not unusual. "They are high, but that is now normal at this time of year," he says. Because the temperature itself is rising due to climate change, the waters have naturally also become warmer in recent years.
Cercariae feel at home
The high temperatures do, of course, have an impact: "Especially in the smaller bathing lakes, there can be problems with cercariae. Although they are harmless to humans, they cause unpleasant itching," says Schobesberger. In addition to the warm weather, feeding ducks also encourages the spread of the parasites.
Algae growth is a fish killer
For the fish, on the other hand, the rapid growth of algae is a problem. "Because when the algae die off, the water is deprived of oxygen, which is of course not ideal for fish," says Schobesberger. In view of the weather forecasts, he expects the lakes to get a little warmer in the coming days. "Especially at the surface, as it will be cooler deeper down because the lakes are fed with cold water throughout," says the expert. And because there has been a gentle breeze recently, the water can be mixed well.
Outdoor pool always the same temperature
For comparison: the water temperature in Linz's Parkbad is kept at a constant 26 degrees, so it is currently offering better cooling than the local lakes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.