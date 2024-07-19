Cooling off my ass! Lakes often already as warm as a creek

Algae growth is a fish killer

For the fish, on the other hand, the rapid growth of algae is a problem. "Because when the algae die off, the water is deprived of oxygen, which is of course not ideal for fish," says Schobesberger. In view of the weather forecasts, he expects the lakes to get a little warmer in the coming days. "Especially at the surface, as it will be cooler deeper down because the lakes are fed with cold water throughout," says the expert. And because there has been a gentle breeze recently, the water can be mixed well.