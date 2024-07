On the hunt for drugs in the Graz protection zone

Since midnight on Monday, the protection zone in Graz's Volksgarten, which had been vehemently demanded by local residents and the city's ÖVP party, has been in force. For many residents, the park had long since become a "no-go area" where brute force, mobbing and unabashed drug deals were the order of the day. Now officers from the nearby Lend police station and various special units have a new effective measure in their hands: They can turn suspicious people away from the "green oasis" and order them to stop returning. And this has already happened several times in the past few days.