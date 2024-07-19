Young students also cram during the summer vacation

Cross-border project

11 to 14-year-olds are still looking forward to the Young University Waldviertel-Vysocina, which will take place from Sunday, August 4 to Friday, August 9. This year, the only cross-border Young University in Lower Austria is dedicated to the theme of "Friendship without borders". The young people will spend four days on the campus in Raabs an der Thaya and one day in Jihlava in the Czech Republic. "Some registrations are even still possible now," emphasizes Hana Happl from the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute. The only requirement is that the young people must speak German or Czech.