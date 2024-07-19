Young researchers
Young students also cram during the summer vacation
Exciting lectures, experiments and more: children and young people make university campuses across the country unsafe during the vacations.
Even during the lecture-free weeks, there is no yawning emptiness at Campus Krems. This is because 250 students aged 10 to 13 were able to get a taste of university life as part of the IMC Young University and take part in exciting workshops and impressive experiments. Even Education Minister Martin Polaschek paid a visit to the young students. The highlight was the graduation ceremony, where the traditional graduation hat was thrown up high.
Kids on campus
The participants of the "FH Kids" research vacation in Wiener Neustadt, whose graduation ceremony took place on Friday, were also in a celebratory mood. Learning was integrated into everyday vacation life in a playful way. "As a working mother, I particularly appreciate offers like this, as they not only provide a form of childcare, but also a meaningful activity in which the children learn new things through play and expand their skills," says Theresa Paeck, whose son and young researcher Nikolaus took part in the first week of the research vacations.
Cross-border project
11 to 14-year-olds are still looking forward to the Young University Waldviertel-Vysocina, which will take place from Sunday, August 4 to Friday, August 9. This year, the only cross-border Young University in Lower Austria is dedicated to the theme of "Friendship without borders". The young people will spend four days on the campus in Raabs an der Thaya and one day in Jihlava in the Czech Republic. "Some registrations are even still possible now," emphasizes Hana Happl from the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute. The only requirement is that the young people must speak German or Czech.
A special vacation program awaits the young researchers at the St. Pölten City Museum from 19 August. From the bone laboratory to the exhibition "Of Stones and Legs." is on offer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
