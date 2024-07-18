Election on Thursday
Von der Leyen presented her priorities
Early Thursday afternoon, MEPs will vote on a second term of office for Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Just in time, the EPP politician has now presented her priorities.
For example, the asylum and migration pact is to be implemented and the EU's external borders strengthened. To this end, the number of Frontex employees will be increased to 30,000, according to von der Leyen's published guidelines. Furthermore, it is "extremely important to ensure a complete and fully functioning Schengen area." A new joint approach should enable more migrants to be returned.
More money for defense
In the area of defense, von der Leyen announced a separate commissioner and more money. In order to combat crime, the politician wants to propose a new strategy for internal security. In future, there should be twice as many Europol employees as there are now.
Exemptions for e-fuels in climate protection
Another focus is climate protection. The 65-year-old is campaigning for exemptions for so-called e-fuels when it comes to the required phase-out of combustion engines. This is in line with the ÖVP. In Chancellor Nehammer's view, a ban on combustion engines "would not only have placed a massive burden on the population, but also on Europe as an industrial location." "The key in the fight against climate change and for the mobility of the future lies in openness towards all technologies," Nehammer is convinced.
In addition, there should be a plan for how farmers should deal with climate change plans. "Nobody should be forced to sell good food below production costs," von der Leyen made clear.
Who will vote for von der Leyen
Whether Ursula von der Leyen will remain at the head of the EU Commission for another five years will be decided early Thursday afternoon. Her re-election is considered likely with votes from her EPP, the Social Democrats and the Liberals (see video above). Many Green MEPs had also indicated that they would vote in favor. In Austria, the SPÖ, NEOS and Greens have also signaled their support. Only the FPÖ intends to vote against the EPP politician.
