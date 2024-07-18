European Championship qualifying play-offs
Before the draw: ÖFB women fear “Slovenia draw”
There could be eight possible opponents, only one should not be: Austria's women's soccer team boss Irene Fuhrmann is hoping that Slovenia will not be drawn as an opponent in the first play-off round of the European Championship qualifiers on Friday (1 pm) in Nyon.
"That's the most dangerous opponent for me, it would be a real challenge to start with," said the 43-year-old. Like Belarus, Greece, Romania and Albania, Slovenia are in the pot as League C group winners.
With Georgia, Montenegro or Luxembourg, Austria could also be up against one of the three best group runners-up in the third-highest level, as third-placed in League A4. The matches will be played between October 23 and 29. "We have to accept the situation now and do everything we can in October to get through the first play-off phase," said Fuhrmann, setting out the route. They are definitely the favorites. "But we have to perform at X time, otherwise we won't be able to survive. No opponent will be really easy," said the ÖFB team boss.
"The mode makes me feel positive"
In Austria, Slovenia are best known for St. Pölten's figurehead Mateja Zver and, of course, Frankfurt's Lara Prasnikar. The team was fully convincing in the qualifiers with six wins and 26:0 goals. Belarus (19:0) also remained without losing a point or conceding a goal, while Romania (16:1) also took maximum points. The decisive second round will then take place between November 27 and December 3. Seven teams will still make it to the 2025 finals in Switzerland via this "detour".
Fuhrmann is pleased that, in contrast to the bitter elimination in the World Cup play-off against Scotland in October 2022, a first and second leg will be played this time. "I'm positive about the format," said the Vienna native. Anything other than her team's third European Championship appearance overall and in succession would be a bitter disappointment. "We definitely want to go to the EURO, no matter who our opponents are. If we're the favorites, all the better, but it won't be a walk in the park," said left-back Verena Hanshaw. And midfielder Barbara Dunst added: "We have to do everything we can to go to the European Championships."
