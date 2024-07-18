Before the draw: ÖFB women fear “Slovenia draw”

Fuhrmann is pleased that, in contrast to the bitter elimination in the World Cup play-off against Scotland in October 2022, a first and second leg will be played this time. "I'm positive about the format," said the Vienna native. Anything other than her team's third European Championship appearance overall and in succession would be a bitter disappointment. "We definitely want to go to the EURO, no matter who our opponents are. If we're the favorites, all the better, but it won't be a walk in the park," said left-back Verena Hanshaw. And midfielder Barbara Dunst added: "We have to do everything we can to go to the European Championships."