How the Trump assassination will affect the election campaign

Former US President Donald Trump survived the assassination attempt on him by the skin of his teeth. It was not the first attack on a politician this year: as is well known, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and critically injured on 15 May. Attacks that also set alarm bells ringing for the domestic security authorities in this super election year. The Ministry of the Interior has been "closely monitoring" both incidents. Investigation results were studied and findings incorporated into security concepts, they say. At the beginning of the week, they were then tightened up again.