SPÖ has to look for houseguests via job advertisement

"Supporting volunteers"

In response to the job advertisement, the SPÖ told the "Krone": "It will come as no surprise to anyone that a campaigning party is increasing its personnel resources during an intensive election campaign. Our election campaign activities are largely carried out by volunteers and functionaries. For the intensive election campaign phase, we are now looking for part-time employees to provide administrative and coordination support for the work of volunteers and officials during the door-to-door campaigns," it says. Applications are welcome.