"Minor basis"

SPÖ has to look for houseguests via job advertisement

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 19:49

In the EU elections, the SPÖ came third in a nationwide election for the first time. In order to avoid the same in the national elections, the party is now increasing its staff during the intensive election campaign. Employees are being sought not only within their own party, but also - apparently necessarily - through public job advertisements.

comment0 Kommentare

518.44 euros for a month, training and their own work clothes. The SPÖ is now using all of this to recruit house visitors in a public online job advertisement. "To support our political work in the National Council elections", as the advertisement states, the SPÖ wants to convince as many voters as possible throughout Austria to "clean doorsteps".

So many, in fact, that the human resources within the party are clearly no longer sufficient. The party is also looking for "primarily people who can be active outside of Vienna" for this part-time job. Potential applicants must be interested in the political work and issues of the SPÖ and must attend at least one of the three training courses on offer.

"Supporting volunteers"
In response to the job advertisement, the SPÖ told the "Krone": "It will come as no surprise to anyone that a campaigning party is increasing its personnel resources during an intensive election campaign. Our election campaign activities are largely carried out by volunteers and functionaries. For the intensive election campaign phase, we are now looking for part-time employees to provide administrative and coordination support for the work of volunteers and officials during the door-to-door campaigns," it says. Applications are welcome.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
Folgen Sie uns auf