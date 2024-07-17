Vorteilswelt
Opening of parliament

King Charles has a fighting chance after change of government

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 18:06

Around two weeks after the change of government in the UK, King Charles III has ceremoniously opened Parliament. The monarch read out the program of the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer - and announced a whole series of legislative initiatives.

comment0 Kommentare

Accompanied by much pomp and pageantry surrounding the ceremony, Charles, proudly wearing a crown on his head, read out the new cabinet's promise: namely to govern in the service of the country.

"My government's legislative program will be mission-driven and based on the principles of security, fairness and opportunity for all," King Charles quoted from the program, which includes more than 35 laws. "Stability will be the cornerstone of my government's economic policy." After all, economic growth is the "fundamental mission".

Charles III during his "King's Speech" (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Charles III during his "King's Speech"
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The opening ceremony (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The opening ceremony
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/HENRY NICHOLLS)
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/HENRY NICHOLLS)

Standard of living has fallen significantly
Recently, dissatisfaction with the economic situation and the sometimes desolate state of public services had grown in large parts of the population. Starmer had made this an issue in the election campaign and also promised another boost for the economy in the run-up to the opening of parliament. However, the British Social Democrat does not have much room for maneuver. The tax burden is higher than at any time since the end of the Second World War, net debt is almost equal to annual economic output, the general standard of living has fallen and there is too little housing.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) and the leader of the opposition British Conservative Party Rishi Sunak (left) (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Alberto Pezzali)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) and the leader of the opposition British Conservative Party Rishi Sunak (left)
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Alberto Pezzali)

Starmer urged the British to be patient. "Rebuilding our country will not happen overnight," he said, explaining the key objectives of his government's program. "The challenges we face will require determined, patient work and serious decisions."

After Brexit, the aim is to re-establish a better relationship with the EU 
For example, Labor wants to speed up the planning process for real estate projects and limit the scope for objections to construction projects. In addition, the privatization of the rail network pushed forward by the then Conservative government in the 1990s is to be gradually reversed. After much controversy surrounding Brexit, relations with the EU are to be improved and new security cooperation is to be sought.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

