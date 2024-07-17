King Charles has a fighting chance after change of government

Standard of living has fallen significantly

Recently, dissatisfaction with the economic situation and the sometimes desolate state of public services had grown in large parts of the population. Starmer had made this an issue in the election campaign and also promised another boost for the economy in the run-up to the opening of parliament. However, the British Social Democrat does not have much room for maneuver. The tax burden is higher than at any time since the end of the Second World War, net debt is almost equal to annual economic output, the general standard of living has fallen and there is too little housing.