“Sooner or later I’ll drink myself to death!”

YouTube and Jägermeister

His wife left him after the many crashes and took their three-year-old daughter Mia with her; he no longer has any contact, which is probably one of the reasons for his relapse. "I watch YouTube all day and drink Jägermeister to combat the sadness. I love my daughter so much ..." Fenin doesn't have a job at the moment, he lives off the money invested in his professional career and spends 3,500 euros a month.