Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Murder of ex-wife

Life sentence for the cable strangler

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 06:00

Late justice: more than four years after he threw his ex-wife dying into a German river, the killer caught at Vienna Airport has been sentenced.

comment0 Kommentare

The heinous crime took place in April 2020 near a cycle path between Berlin and Usedom (Germany) on the Panke, a tributary of the Spree. A now 43-year-old man is said to have lured his ex-wife into a deadly trap there for a supposed discussion after their divorce. He strangled the then 32-year-old cook with cable ties until she was unconscious, then raped his defenceless victim - and threw the woman, who was probably still breathing, into the water.

(Bild: stock.adobe.com/Achim Wagner, bild.de/Jörg Bergmann, Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/Achim Wagner, bild.de/Jörg Bergmann, Krone KREATIV)

Missing person's report and false tears after the crime
His motive: frustration over the break-up and raging jealousy over the new love of his "ex". The day after the murder, the suspect coldly filed a missing person's report with the police and shed false tears when he learned that the body had been found. As the investigators' noose tightened further and further, the suspected murderer went into hiding in Thailand - until the handcuffs clicked due to an international arrest warrant at Vienna Airport shortly before he fled to Poland at the end of September last year.

The handcuffs clicked at Vienna-Schwechat Airport (symbolic image). (Bild: Reinhard Holl)
The handcuffs clicked at Vienna-Schwechat Airport (symbolic image).
(Bild: Reinhard Holl)

Telltale video images on the way to the crime scene
Now, more than four years later, the trial took place at the Frankfurt an der Oder Regional Court. While the defense pleaded for acquittal, the prosecution's evidence and circumstantial evidence was overwhelming. Video footage of the defendant with his wife on the way to the crime scene was shown in court.

The (not yet final) sentence: life imprisonment! Since it was also established that the defendant was particularly guilty, early release after 15 years at the earliest is legally possible, but in practice it is virtually impossible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Budin
Christoph Budin
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf