Murder of ex-wife
Life sentence for the cable strangler
Late justice: more than four years after he threw his ex-wife dying into a German river, the killer caught at Vienna Airport has been sentenced.
The heinous crime took place in April 2020 near a cycle path between Berlin and Usedom (Germany) on the Panke, a tributary of the Spree. A now 43-year-old man is said to have lured his ex-wife into a deadly trap there for a supposed discussion after their divorce. He strangled the then 32-year-old cook with cable ties until she was unconscious, then raped his defenceless victim - and threw the woman, who was probably still breathing, into the water.
Missing person's report and false tears after the crime
His motive: frustration over the break-up and raging jealousy over the new love of his "ex". The day after the murder, the suspect coldly filed a missing person's report with the police and shed false tears when he learned that the body had been found. As the investigators' noose tightened further and further, the suspected murderer went into hiding in Thailand - until the handcuffs clicked due to an international arrest warrant at Vienna Airport shortly before he fled to Poland at the end of September last year.
Telltale video images on the way to the crime scene
Now, more than four years later, the trial took place at the Frankfurt an der Oder Regional Court. While the defense pleaded for acquittal, the prosecution's evidence and circumstantial evidence was overwhelming. Video footage of the defendant with his wife on the way to the crime scene was shown in court.
The (not yet final) sentence: life imprisonment! Since it was also established that the defendant was particularly guilty, early release after 15 years at the earliest is legally possible, but in practice it is virtually impossible.
