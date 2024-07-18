Life sentence for the cable strangler

Missing person's report and false tears after the crime

His motive: frustration over the break-up and raging jealousy over the new love of his "ex". The day after the murder, the suspect coldly filed a missing person's report with the police and shed false tears when he learned that the body had been found. As the investigators' noose tightened further and further, the suspected murderer went into hiding in Thailand - until the handcuffs clicked due to an international arrest warrant at Vienna Airport shortly before he fled to Poland at the end of September last year.