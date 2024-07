“Kompany is a risk for Bayern!”

"Kompany was a bit stubborn when it came to his style of play"

Kompany was promoted from the English second division to the Premier League with Burnley FC in the 2022/23 season. However, he only won five of 38 games with the Clarets and drew nine times. "Kompany's first Burnley season was great, with good soccer. After promotion, it became much more difficult, even though Burnley had invested money in players - albeit not very successfully. Kompany was a bit stubborn about the way he played. But it will be much easier at Bayern because he has better players at his disposal than at Burnley," says Lineker.