Now it’s final: Wachau “loses” Danube bridge

The 130-year-old Danube bridge between Mautern and Stein in the district of Krems needs to be renovated, that's a fact. There are no alternatives, if only because of the requirements of the Federal Monuments Office and the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The costs for the 98 million euro project must be borne by the state itself. "Although there are multiple hurdles from the federal government, there are zero subsidies or support services," says the office of the responsible Transport Minister Udo Landbauer (FPÖ).