Ingredients in the test

Sss! Which mosquito repellents work best

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 10:45

The alternation between heavy rain and heat causes the number of mosquitoes to skyrocket. This calls for products that keep the annoying insects at bay. Consumer protection at the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor (AK) and "DIE UMWELTBERATUNG" tested how safe these sprays are for us.

Nine out of 16 anti-jelly products are recommended, five are only conditionally recommended and two are not recommended. The prices range from 3.65 to 19.75 euros per 100 milliliters.

The difference between the products is the active ingredient, three different ones were found in the sprays: Icaridin, Eucalyptus Citriodora oil and DEET. They all work reliably, but the duration of application varies depending on the active ingredient and concentration and can be found on the label.

Chemists recommend active ingredient
In terms of compatibility, the experts based their decision on the assessment of chemicals by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA). The synthetic chemical Icaridin, developed in Europe in the 1990s, repels mosquitoes via a vapor barrier but does not kill them. According to the ECHA, it has the least harmful effect of all mosquito repellents. However, it should not be used on children under the age of two as it can irritate the eyes. The nine recommended products in the research work with Icaridin.

Product can irritate the eyes
Five products - which are recommended with reservations - contain extracts of Eucalyptus citriodora (lemon eucalyptus) essential oil. Its ingredients are potentially allergenic and can irritate the eyes. The two sprays that are not recommended use DEET (diethyltoluamide), which has a skin and eye irritating effect. DEET can trigger convulsions in sensitive people, such as those prone to epilepsy. The active ingredient also attacks plastic surfaces, such as sunglasses.

If you want to avoid the use of chemicals, the lobby group advises wearing light-colored, loose-fitting, long-sleeved and long-legged clothing outdoors and insect screens on windows and a mosquito net over the bed in bedrooms.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
