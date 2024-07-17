Sss! Which mosquito repellents work best

Chemists recommend active ingredient

In terms of compatibility, the experts based their decision on the assessment of chemicals by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA). The synthetic chemical Icaridin, developed in Europe in the 1990s, repels mosquitoes via a vapor barrier but does not kill them. According to the ECHA, it has the least harmful effect of all mosquito repellents. However, it should not be used on children under the age of two as it can irritate the eyes. The nine recommended products in the research work with Icaridin.