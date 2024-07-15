Lawsuit against leisure ticket causes uproar

Mattle calls on the EU to commit to card associations

The first reactions came immediately after the complaint was made public. From the governor down. "The Tyroleans must benefit from sharing their own homeland with guests from all over the world. With ticket networks such as the leisure ticket, the tourism industry wants to provide an attractive and fair offer for the local population. It is clear to me that such discounted tariffs and tickets should continue to be available in the future," says LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP).