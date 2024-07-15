Sharp criticism
Lawsuit against leisure ticket causes uproar
Is the Tyrol's most popular network ticket threatened with extinction? The Association for Consumer Information (VKI) has filed a lawsuit against the residence clause in the Tirol leisure ticket. Reactions, including fierce criticism, were not long in coming. The Chamber of Labor even speaks of an "attack on affordable leisure activities".
In essence, the VKI identifies unlawful provisions in the general terms and conditions, especially with regard to the fact that buyers must be resident in Tyrol. The VKI stated that it did not want to fight the leisure ticket itself, but only certain clauses.
"The aim is not to put Tyrolean consumers at a disadvantage." Rather, Vorarlberg or Salzburg residents living in the border area with Tyrol should also be able to enjoy the benefits, it said.
Mattle calls on the EU to commit to card associations
The first reactions came immediately after the complaint was made public. From the governor down. "The Tyroleans must benefit from sharing their own homeland with guests from all over the world. With ticket networks such as the leisure ticket, the tourism industry wants to provide an attractive and fair offer for the local population. It is clear to me that such discounted tariffs and tickets should continue to be available in the future," says LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP).
The EU must not bury the leisure ticket with its regulatory madness.
LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
The EU must not "bury the leisure ticket with its regulatory madness", continued Mattle: "Our country still belongs to the Tyroleans. The principle of equality cannot mean that the local population has to bear the burden of factors such as traffic alone, but must not be allowed to enjoy any financial benefits."
Hörl: "Completely incomprehensible"
Franz Hörl, ÖVP Member of the National Council, also takes the VKI's complaint to task. "This is completely incomprehensible".
"It's knocking down the local prices," explained Hörl with his usual eloquence, fearing a "domino effect" with regard to all local tariffs. "They won't stop," he said in the direction of the VKI. The entire industry is thinking about how to come up with a solution that is "similar to the one we have had so far, namely that we provide our locals, who also have the burden, with a correspondingly good service."
"Attack on affordable leisure activities"
The Tyrolean Chamber of Labour has also reacted. "For many Tyroleans, the leisure ticket or other network tickets such as the Snow Card are the only way they can afford to use the sports and leisure infrastructure 'at home'," emphasizes Erwin Zangerl, head of the Chamber of Labour.
It is incomprehensible to trigger a debate about envy because consumers from other federal states have allegedly contacted the VKI about unequal treatment.
AK-Präsident Erwin Zangerl
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
The fact that "of all people" the Association for Consumer Information, which is conducting this procedure on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection, "is threatening this offer for Tyroleans with a lawsuit is incomprehensible to me", said Zangerl.
The AK Tirol would be in contact with the VKI and would work to "ensure that affordable leisure activities can be maintained for Tyrolean consumers."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
