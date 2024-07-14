Unequal distribution
Spain smells ticket scandal ahead of European Championship final
Spain senses a scandal ahead of the European Championship final against England. The unequal distribution of tickets has angered the Spaniards. Only 8,000 tickets were distributed to the supporters of the "Furia Roja", while England can look forward to the support of over 50,000 home fans in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.
England are aiming for their first title in 58 years or 21,169 days, while Spain could become the sole record European champions after an outstanding tournament. But ahead of the European Championship final (9pm in the Sportkrone.at ticker), there is great excitement, especially in the Spanish camp. "We'll see more than 50,000 English and 8,000 Spanish fans in the stadium on Sunday, even though half of Spain wants to come to Berlin," says journalist Manu Carreño in the program "El Larguero", which he hosts on the Spanish radio station "Cadena Ser".
David Cebollada, president of the Spanish fan club "La Marea Roja", is also furious about the low ratings. "This is a real scandal. We've been working on this for twelve years and there are partners who have a paid flight and a paid hotel but no access to the stadium."
Criticism of UEFA ticket system
Cebollada criticized UEFA's online ticket system: "They sent out codes and I don't know who received them. A few have arrived at our fan club. We were able to buy tickets for the first three games, but from then on UEFA and the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation, editor's note) let us down."
It is also unclear how the English fans got so many tickets and the Spanish supporters can only hope that their players will return the favor on the pitch.
