Things are looking up!
1000 companies in domestic business parks
430 projects for business relocations in Lower Austria are currently in the pipeline at the business agency Ecoplus. This brings new jobs.
After the tough years of crisis, optimism is spreading. Also at Ecoplus, the state's business agency. After all, 39 new business relocations and expansions have already been completed in the first half of the year.
Hundreds of new jobs
"As a result, more than 340 jobs have been created or secured," emphasizes Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of the province, who has declared the economic department to be the "boss's business" in the provincial government. A further 430 companies have already expressed an interest in locating or expanding in Lower Austria and these projects are currently being processed.
If the companies only implement a fraction of their plans, hundreds of new jobs will be created in Lower Austria over the course of the year.
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner
Wide range
The diversity is also reflected in the settlements that have already been realized - they range from companies that offer solutions for used PV modules to the leisure sector and a new vehicle inspection center of the state in the Wolkersdorf business park.
Good locations
Speaking of business parks: there are 16 of them in Lower Austria, 1060 companies already use their infrastructure and offer 24,660 jobs there. And the number is growing every year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.