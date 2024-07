Samsung with stems: Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in the test

Samsung has already tried out a number of form factors for its true wireless earbuds - button in ear without stem, unconventional "bean look", it's all been done before. With the third generation now unveiled, the previous designs have been thrown overboard and are very conventional - in the white version, they could also be mistaken from a distance for the in-ears of another popular provider. But there are indeed differences, such as an unusual pinch control and an optional LED light strip - which also has its downsides.