“Showed nothing”: devastating verdict for Bottas

"That brings you down"

After two runner-up world championship titles in 2019 and 2020 and third place in 2021, Bottas moved to the Alfa Romeo racing team in 2022, which has been competing as the Stake F1 Team (Sauber) since 2024. However, only moderately successful, as Steiner also notes. "He hasn't shown anything in this car in recent years. Maybe that's not entirely his fault. You can imagine what it's like for a driver who has celebrated race wins every year when he suddenly has to fight for 17th place for two or three years," says the South Tyrolean. "That brings you down, I think. At some point, you ask yourself why you're doing this to yourself at all."