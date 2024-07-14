Steiner tough as nails
“Showed nothing”: devastating verdict for Bottas
Last place in the drivers' championship, not a single point to his name. The current Formula 1 season is anything but going according to plan for Valtteri Bottas. Günther Steiner's verdict is correspondingly harsh.
When asked about the idea of considering the Finn as a successor to Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes, the former Haas team boss and current expert was clear in the "Red Flags Podcast": "I think he will have difficulties finding a good position again. Mercedes know him very well and maybe they know something we don't, and maybe they can get him back on the road to success." At the moment, however, it looks difficult ...
"That brings you down"
After two runner-up world championship titles in 2019 and 2020 and third place in 2021, Bottas moved to the Alfa Romeo racing team in 2022, which has been competing as the Stake F1 Team (Sauber) since 2024. However, only moderately successful, as Steiner also notes. "He hasn't shown anything in this car in recent years. Maybe that's not entirely his fault. You can imagine what it's like for a driver who has celebrated race wins every year when he suddenly has to fight for 17th place for two or three years," says the South Tyrolean. "That brings you down, I think. At some point, you ask yourself why you're doing this to yourself at all."
Bottas' contract expires at the end of the season, but what happens next for the 34-year-old is still up in the air. One thing is certain: in order to apply for a better cockpit, he needs to score points as quickly as possible ...
