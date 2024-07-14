“Lake Traunsee is cold, but you get used to it”

You are also curating a project for the Capital of Culture.

Yes, we at the Salzkammergut Festwochen Gmunden are doing the "Letter Secrets" project: people from the region gave us letters and documents for a reading with Fritz Karl, Nicole Beutler and Marie-Luise Stockinger. The first evening covered the period from 1905 to 1945, spanning two world wars, the economic crisis and the Holocaust - an incredibly beautiful, entertaining lesson in democracy despite the difficult topics. The second evening will take place on October 19 and will deal with the history of the Second Republic in personal letters.