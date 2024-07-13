83-year-old has remained loyal to the station all her life

Up to five families have lived in the station building. Among them was the Freistadt artist Manuela Eibensteiner, whose parents ran the now closed station restaurant. Now only Kinz still lives in the yellow, multi-storey building. She is not thinking of moving away. "Unless they throw me out," smiles the still fit senior citizen, who effortlessly walks up and down the stairs to the second floor of her apartment. She used to often walk to the city center, four kilometers away. "We never had a car. If we wanted to go further away, we took the train."