Who will win the title at Wimbledon? Barbora Krejcikova meets Jasmine Paolini in the final. It starts at 3 pm, we will report live (ticker below).
Until 2024, she hadn't made it past round two at a major, but now Jasmine Paolini is in a Grand Slam final for the second time in just a few weeks at the age of 28. The 1.63 m tall Italian is now even the favorite for today's final against Czech Barbora Krejcikova. In any case, Paolini will become the new world No. 5 on Monday. One thing is certain: for the eighth time in eight years, a different name will be engraved on the trophy.
Making history
Paolini has already made history before the showdown: In the past 25 years, only Steffi Graf, Justine Henin, Serena and Venus Williams have managed to reach the Wimbledon final after the French Open in the same year before her. Paolini, who has an entertaining offensive game and good spirit, has already become a crowd favorite in Paris, where she was defeated by Poland's Iga Swiatek in the final.
Her late breakthrough also came as a surprise to her. When asked what she would have said if she had been predicted to reach two major finals a year ago, she replied with a laugh: "I would have thought you were crazy two months ago. Two Grand Slam finals in a row is hard to believe."
Paolini had indicated at the Australian Open last January by reaching the round of 16 that she was ready to reach new heights. Shortly afterwards, she won her first major title in Dubai. Now she is the first Italian Wimbledon finalist and the first representative of her country to reach a final on hard court, clay and grass in one year.
Krejcikova already has a Grand Slam title
And her opponent? Barbora Krejcikova is certainly no unknown quantity. The 2021 French Open winner also surprisingly stormed to the title at Roland Garros three years ago. Now the 28-year-old former world number two has also reached the final at Church Road with her semi-final victory over the 2022 Wimbledon winner, Yelena Rybakina.
However, the iconic Center Court in London is not new territory for Krejcikova in a final, as she has already won doubles titles here in 2018 and 2022. Now, one year after Marketa Vondrousova, she could once again secure a Czech singles title on the "sacred turf".
Enthusiastic Lego player
Krejcikova is rebuilding her reputation as a strong singles player after three Grand Slam titles in mixed and seven in doubles. The enthusiastic Lego player ("I built the Milky Way set a few weeks ago") is certain to return to the top 20, and if she wins the title she will be back in the top ten.
Just hearing that she is a Wimbledon finalist made Krejcikova grin broadly. "I feel great and super proud." Her season so far, which has been marked by injuries and illnesses, would never have allowed her to dream of the "Venus Rosewater Dish", the trophy at Wimbledon, which is worth 2.7 million pounds (3.19 million euros). The only duel between the two to date took place six years ago in the first qualifying round of the Australian Open. Back then, Paolini only won three games.
