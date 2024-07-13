Until 2024, she hadn't made it past round two at a major, but now Jasmine Paolini is in a Grand Slam final for the second time in just a few weeks at the age of 28. The 1.63 m tall Italian is now even the favorite for today's final against Czech Barbora Krejcikova. In any case, Paolini will become the new world No. 5 on Monday. One thing is certain: for the eighth time in eight years, a different name will be engraved on the trophy.