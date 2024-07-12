“Krone” was allowed to test: driving through the city without a driver

Self-driving bus vs. traffic circle

A little later, the first challenge: a car at the side of the road is not parked properly: our bus brakes, "looks", rings the bell and sneaks past. Then it's off into the flow of traffic; carefully, slowly, it feels safe. And the next test: a traffic circle, the one in front of Klagenfurt University, which is not a real traffic circle, but just painted on the road. The bus does everything right, turns in cleanly, flashes, turns out cleanly - all respect. Now even Krone intern Verena calms down and relaxes. The fully automatic thing really can drive.