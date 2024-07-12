Win tickets
The Vienna Kaiser Wiesn turns life into a party!
When "O'zapft is!" rings out and the smell of fresh pretzels and hearty sausages fills the air, the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn opens its doors again and invites you to celebrate and enjoy together in the Vienna Prater - with tried and tested traditions and some new features. To get you in the mood for the country's biggest traditional and Oktoberfest, the "Krone" is already giving away 125x4 tickets!
Friends of good taste and exuberant celebrations will hopefully already have their dirndls and lederhosen ready, because Austria's biggest Oktoberfest is coming up again. From September 26 to October 13, 2024, there is only one place to be: the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn in the Prater. After last year's record attendance of over 400,000 guests, the Viennese event highlight is entering its third round this year and will once again delight guests with Oktoberfest fun and enjoyment over 18 days.
Anyone who has noticed: In its third year of existence, the Kaiser Wiesn has moved even closer to Vienna in terms of name: the 2024 celebrations will be held at the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn, which as a traditional event is even more firmly anchored with the federal capital and leaves no doubt that Vienna is home to Austria's largest traditional and Oktoberfest in the Prater.
"The Vienna Kaiser Wiesn is more than just an Oktoberfest - we are an expression of Austria's culture, customs and community. Every year we bring people together to cultivate traditions, make new friends and experience unforgettable moments. We look forward to celebrating with our guests again this year and creating great memories together,"
Veranstalter Johann Pittermann
Managing Director Johann Pittermann - known as WIESN Kaiser, Johann I - his team and partners, such as Wiesbauer, Gösser and, as a new addition, Gasteiner, as well as the Food Tech NEOH, guarantee a brilliant program and an exuberant atmosphere. SteirerKren, Schlumberger and Felber will also be there again - to name just a few.
Wiesn fun and delicacies on the large festival grounds
Once again this year, visitors can enjoy the extensive festival grounds. In addition to the three large festival tents - the Gösser Festzelt, the Wiesbauer Zelt and the Kaiser Zelt - the "Standln" in the JÖ Wiesn village offer local, lovingly made crafts and culinary delicacies from the region. The five cozy alpine huts - the Kaktus Stadl, the Kaktus Alm, the Gasteiner Alm, the ORF Alm and the Schladming-Dachstein Hohenhaus Tenne alpine hut - are particularly good places to celebrate.
The musical party atmosphere in the three festival tents is provided by pop and folk music greats such as Desperate Brasswives, Die Lauser and Mountain Crew. On October 1, 8 and 10, Schlager fans will get their money's worth in the afternoon with live performances by well-known artists such as Andi Borg, Francine Jordi, Udo Wenders and the Edlseern.
Fun for all ages
The program offers something for all generations - such as the Studiwiesn on 7 October or the Senior Citizens' Days on 2 and 9 October. Children can also look forward to a varied program throughout the 18 days of the Wiesn - even with professional supervision at weekends.
However, guests can look forward not only to musical highlights at the Kaiser Wiesn in Vienna, but also to culinary delights. The focus is always on the regionality of the Wiesn delicacies. But don't worry: variety is also on offer. From down-to-earth snacks to classic gingerbread hearts and creamy mushrooms, every taste is catered for - and vegetarians and vegans are not forgotten either.
Take part and win tickets for the big party
If you're now in the mood for good music, exuberant partying and regional delicacies, you have the chance to win 4 of the 125x4 tickets that we are giving away for Austria's biggest traditional and Oktoberfest (valid on 26.9., 27.9. and 28.9.2024) in our Krone competition!
Simply fill out the form below to take part. The closing date for entries is July 21, 2024, 9 a.m.
