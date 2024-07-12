The Vienna Kaiser Wiesn turns life into a party!

Friends of good taste and exuberant celebrations will hopefully already have their dirndls and lederhosen ready, because Austria's biggest Oktoberfest is coming up again. From September 26 to October 13, 2024, there is only one place to be: the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn in the Prater. After last year's record attendance of over 400,000 guests, the Viennese event highlight is entering its third round this year and will once again delight guests with Oktoberfest fun and enjoyment over 18 days.