Medical check completed! GAK before next transfer

A preparation like any other. GAK have been drawn to the Thermenhotel Stoiser for more than ten years. And yet this time it's different: for the first time in 17 years, the Athletiker are preparing for the new season as a Bundesliga team. "But everything feels the same. You reel off your program, the sessions are very intensive. And the conditions are ideal," enthused captain Marco Perchtold, who was already there as a kicker.