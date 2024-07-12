Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Defender already here

Medical check completed! GAK before next transfer

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 06:30

GAK are still training at the training camp in the region around Loipersdorf and Jennersdorf until Friday. While the players of the new Bundesliga club were sweating on the pitch, a defender known from the Bundesliga completed his medical check in Graz. The "Krone" was on site.

comment0 Kommentare

A preparation like any other. GAK have been drawn to the Thermenhotel Stoiser for more than ten years. And yet this time it's different: for the first time in 17 years, the Athletiker are preparing for the new season as a Bundesliga team. "But everything feels the same. You reel off your program, the sessions are very intensive. And the conditions are ideal," enthused captain Marco Perchtold, who was already there as a kicker.

For many years, GAK captain Marco Perchtold and coach Gernot Messner have relied on the Thermenhotel run by Patrick (2nd from left) and Gerald Stoiser (right). (Bild: Michael Gratzer)
For many years, GAK captain Marco Perchtold and coach Gernot Messner have relied on the Thermenhotel run by Patrick (2nd from left) and Gerald Stoiser (right).
(Bild: Michael Gratzer)

The veteran nevertheless worked up quite a sweat on the soccer pitch in Jennersdorf. While everyone was cooling off in the outdoor pool next door, the "Red Jackets" were torturing themselves on the green in temperatures of around 30 degrees. At 9.15 in the morning. Coach Gernot Messner had them start extra early.

Everything for cooling down 
Over 100 liters of isotonic drinks and numerous cool packs were available on the sidelines. The ice bucket was raided after training anyway - so much so that new signing Dominik Frieser and playmaker Christian Lichtenberger shared a container. Fun guaranteed.

Michael Cheukoua, Dominik Frieser and Christian Lichtenberger (from left) had fun in the ice buoy. (Bild: Michael Gratzer)
Michael Cheukoua, Dominik Frieser and Christian Lichtenberger (from left) had fun in the ice buoy.
(Bild: Michael Gratzer)

However, not everyone was on board! Goal scorer Daniel Maderner missed out as a precaution due to knee problems. However, he gave the all-clear at lunchtime: "Everything's fine, it's just been intensive sessions recently." Substitute goalkeeper Christoph Nicht was also absent. He underwent surgery yesterday after a screw in his scaphoid bone came loose.

Goalie is being tested
Markus Rusek, who has been back in team training since Tuesday, was back on the pitch. And defenders Milos Jovicic and Gabriel Zirngast trained separately after their injuries.

Marco Gantschnig, Daniel Maderner and Lukas Graf relaxed at the Loipersdorf thermal spa resort. (Bild: Michael Gratzer)
Marco Gantschnig, Daniel Maderner and Lukas Graf relaxed at the Loipersdorf thermal spa resort.
(Bild: Michael Gratzer)

Some of them looked on with interest after midday when a new face appeared at the hotel. Benjamin Ozegovic, most recently goalkeeper at WSG Tirol and currently without a club, is being tested by GAK.

Benjamin Ozegovic docked at GAK on Thursday as a test player and immediately had a chat with goalkeeping coach Thomas Queder. (Bild: Michael Gratzer)
Benjamin Ozegovic docked at GAK on Thursday as a test player and immediately had a chat with goalkeeping coach Thomas Queder.
(Bild: Michael Gratzer)

While the players enjoyed the peace and quiet in their rooms or in the wellness area after dinner, one player was put through his paces in Graz. Petar Filipovic underwent the obligatory medical examinations and will soon be presented as a new signing in the red kit.

New defender with plenty of experience
The 33-year-old German last played for AEL Limassol in Cyprus' top division. The 1.88 meter tall central defender is also no stranger to Austria! The left-back played 136 Bundesliga matches for LASK, Austria and Ried. He scored eleven goals and set up seven others. His contract with the Cypriots ended on May 31 and he is therefore available on a free transfer.

Petar Filipovic (right) has already completed the medical check. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Petar Filipovic (right) has already completed the medical check.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

However, it is already certain that more than 4,000 season tickets have already been sold for the new season. Advance ticket sales for the first round (Friday, August 2 at 8:30 p.m.) against runner-up Red Bull Salzburg will start on July 22.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf