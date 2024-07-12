Defender already here
Medical check completed! GAK before next transfer
GAK are still training at the training camp in the region around Loipersdorf and Jennersdorf until Friday. While the players of the new Bundesliga club were sweating on the pitch, a defender known from the Bundesliga completed his medical check in Graz. The "Krone" was on site.
A preparation like any other. GAK have been drawn to the Thermenhotel Stoiser for more than ten years. And yet this time it's different: for the first time in 17 years, the Athletiker are preparing for the new season as a Bundesliga team. "But everything feels the same. You reel off your program, the sessions are very intensive. And the conditions are ideal," enthused captain Marco Perchtold, who was already there as a kicker.
The veteran nevertheless worked up quite a sweat on the soccer pitch in Jennersdorf. While everyone was cooling off in the outdoor pool next door, the "Red Jackets" were torturing themselves on the green in temperatures of around 30 degrees. At 9.15 in the morning. Coach Gernot Messner had them start extra early.
Everything for cooling down
Over 100 liters of isotonic drinks and numerous cool packs were available on the sidelines. The ice bucket was raided after training anyway - so much so that new signing Dominik Frieser and playmaker Christian Lichtenberger shared a container. Fun guaranteed.
However, not everyone was on board! Goal scorer Daniel Maderner missed out as a precaution due to knee problems. However, he gave the all-clear at lunchtime: "Everything's fine, it's just been intensive sessions recently." Substitute goalkeeper Christoph Nicht was also absent. He underwent surgery yesterday after a screw in his scaphoid bone came loose.
Goalie is being tested
Markus Rusek, who has been back in team training since Tuesday, was back on the pitch. And defenders Milos Jovicic and Gabriel Zirngast trained separately after their injuries.
Some of them looked on with interest after midday when a new face appeared at the hotel. Benjamin Ozegovic, most recently goalkeeper at WSG Tirol and currently without a club, is being tested by GAK.
While the players enjoyed the peace and quiet in their rooms or in the wellness area after dinner, one player was put through his paces in Graz. Petar Filipovic underwent the obligatory medical examinations and will soon be presented as a new signing in the red kit.
New defender with plenty of experience
The 33-year-old German last played for AEL Limassol in Cyprus' top division. The 1.88 meter tall central defender is also no stranger to Austria! The left-back played 136 Bundesliga matches for LASK, Austria and Ried. He scored eleven goals and set up seven others. His contract with the Cypriots ended on May 31 and he is therefore available on a free transfer.
However, it is already certain that more than 4,000 season tickets have already been sold for the new season. Advance ticket sales for the first round (Friday, August 2 at 8:30 p.m.) against runner-up Red Bull Salzburg will start on July 22.
