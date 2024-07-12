A cash crash at Landesbank with blue and yellow DNA

"The results also show that Hypo's most important area of financing in this country is private and non-profit housing construction," says Ludwig Schleritzko, Member of the Provincial Council for Finance. And not only in the urban centers. It is particularly pleasing "how much Hypo fulfills its regional mandate: loans in the public sector - for example to cities and municipalities - are not only granted in regions with a strong population and economy," explains Christian Helmenstein. In regional terms, the highest economic effects in terms of gross value added are triggered in Lower Austria with just under 1.4 billion euros (alongside Vienna).