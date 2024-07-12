Let's go
Through the Schnanner Klamm gorge up to the Fritzhütte hut
Our special destination is located on a panoramic meadow high above the Stanzertal valley. The landlord, Uwe Schwazer, is a culinary artist. His cheese dumplings are particularly recommended.
We hike over iron steps and quite airy into the narrow Schnanner Gorge ("Fritzhütte"). The path on the left leads upwards over the stream and soon crosses over to the other side of the Schnanner stream on a bridge.
High iron bridge
The gorge now presents itself further, the route soon leads over a high iron bridge. The route later ascends through a narrow, almost archaic valley and then branches off to the right. The trail now winds its way out of the valley and upwards in the forest - a crisp climb in places.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Schnann (1186 m)
- Starting point: free parking lot at the entrance to Schnanner Klamm (approx. 1220 m) in Schnann; in the village west of the parish church and immediately west of the Schnanner Bach stream uphill
- Route: (secured) path, footpath, road
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: fitness, sure-footedness, head for heights
- Children: from 6 years
- Mountain buggy: no
- Refreshments: Fritzhütte (1727 m), open daily, no day off, tel. 0650/6343078, www.fritzhuette.at
- Special feature: Swimming opportunity - small lake just above the hut
- Public transport: Bus from Landeck to Schnann ("Pfarrkirche")
- Difference in altitude: around 550 vertical meters each (ascent and descent, entire loop)
- Length: around 2 or 4 kilometers (ascent or descent)
- Walking time: around 1 1/2 hours each (ascent and descent)
A magnificent meadow suddenly appears out of nowhere, where the Fritzhütte stands. From here you have a view of the Hoher Riffler opposite and further across the Stanzer Tal to the Arlberg.
Enthusiasm and a positive atmosphere
Host Uwe Schwazer welcomes guests with great enthusiasm and a positive mood. The atmosphere here is correspondingly relaxed. Uwe also proves to be a master in the kitchen. His cheese dumplings in particular are second to none. You can unwind not only here on the terrace, but also directly above the hut by a small lake.
The descent ("Flirsch") also begins at the lake. First we descend on a breezy path, which then leads through a gully down into the forest. At a fork in the route, we follow "Schnann", now a road leads mainly to the west and later slightly uphill ("Schnann Klamm"). At the end, a path leads down to the gorge entrance.
