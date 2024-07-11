In the Vienna Prater
The 3×3 European Championship in Vienna already has many winners
Last year, no fewer than 70,000 spectators attended the 3x3 basketball world championships on Rathausplatz. Now the hype is returning to the capital! From August 22 to 25, the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup powered by win2day will take place on the Kaiserwiese between Praterstern and Würstelprater - in other words, the European Championship! With the "Krone" you can be there live.
After the success of the European Championships in Graz and the World Championships on Vienna's Rathausplatz, it was clear that an even bigger arena was needed this year! It will be built on the Kaiserwiese: The game will be played in a stadium for up to 4000 fans with the Ferris wheel as an impressive backdrop.
The "landmark" of this European Championship is also impressive. A so-called mural, a graffiti-like mural with the artistic image of three local 3x3 stars: Anja Fuchs-Robetin, Nico Kaltenbrunner and wheelchair basketball player Matthias Wastian, now shines on a 450 m² wall in Hollandstraße. This proves that inclusion is at the heart of the 3x3 Europe Cup presented by win2day.
Take part and win
Once again this year, the "Krone" gives you the chance to be a VIP at the basketball event of superlatives. We are giving away 8x2 seats in the box with the best view of the center court and culinary delights for every day from Thursday, August 22 to the final day on Sunday, August 25.
Simply select the appropriate day and time slot in the form below and with a little luck you could win. The closing date for entries is 21.7.
