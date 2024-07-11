Cult actor Tobias Moretti turns 65 years old

His success on the theater stagecan be found at

In 2002, for example, he impressed as the Tyrolean freedom hero in "Andreas Hofer - Die Freiheit des Adlers", in the German World War II docu-drama "Speer und Er" (2005) and in the famous Prochaska production "Das finstere Tal" (2014). His most recent highlights include the literary adaptation "Deutschstunde" (2019) and, most recently, Rick Ostermann's "Das Haus" (2021). At the same time, Moretti started a career as a director, which took him to the Theater an der Wien, among others. Burgtheater director Martin Kušej brought him into the Burg ensemble as the oldest newcomer at the time. Their collaboration was also reflected in the Salzburg Festival production of "King Ottokar". Moretti performed his acclaimed "Faust" at the Vienna Burgtheater from 2009 to 2012. From 2017 to 2020, he played "Jedermann" at the Salzburg Festival.