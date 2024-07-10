Holland is jumping! Orange invasion in Dortmund

On the day of the European Championship semi-final in Dortmund against England, the Dutch are literally upside down. At train stations and on the highways, many of the expected 80,000 "Oranje" fans who made their way to Dortmund for the match were jammed on Wednesday (today). As the German police carried out checks at the border crossings, the fans had to be patient. In some cases, there were traffic jams up to 13 kilometers long.