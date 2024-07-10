Mega fan march
Holland is jumping! Orange invasion in Dortmund
On the day of the European Championship semi-final in Dortmund against England, the Dutch are literally upside down. At train stations and on the highways, many of the expected 80,000 "Oranje" fans who made their way to Dortmund for the match were jammed on Wednesday (today). As the German police carried out checks at the border crossings, the fans had to be patient. In some cases, there were traffic jams up to 13 kilometers long.
For the afternoon, the Dutch have planned a huge fan march in Dortmund towards the stadium and the public viewing area in the nearby Westfalenpark. If, as the police expect, the majority of Dutch fans take part, this will be the "biggest fan walk Dortmund has ever seen", said a police spokesman.
Meanwhile, the public should expect considerable traffic obstructions - for at least two hours. "The Oranjes don't walk in a straight line, they jump from left to right," said the police spokesperson. This would take a correspondingly long time: "Those who hop have more of the route". The fans of the Dutch national team have made an impression in the fan zones before their team's previous matches by jumping together from left to right.
By early afternoon, the fan zone at Friedensplatz had already been filled with more than 6,000 people and closed accordingly. Fans in their team's orange jerseys also dominated the bars in the city center, with only a few English supporters mixed in. Apart from a few pyrotechnics being set off, the police spokesman said that everything had been peaceful so far.
Stores close early
In the Netherlands itself, everything was also dominated by the semi-final. Several supermarket chains wanted to close early to give staff the opportunity to watch the game. In any case, few customers are expected during the match. As the public broadcaster NOS reported, other stores such as DIY stores switched to a minimum staffing level so that as many fans as possible could watch the game.
Theaters postponed performances due to the European Championship match and fans can watch the clash with England in many cinemas. In Amsterdam, additional ferries were deployed in the city to cope with the expected evening rush of fans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
