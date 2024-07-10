Almost 50,000 Austrians are dollar millionaires

400 Austrians own around 350 billion US dollars

The unequal distribution of capital also persisted. In Austria, around 400 super-rich people own a total of around 350 billion US dollars - that is more than a third of all financial assets. In this group, the growth in value is also well above average at five percent. "One reason for this is that wealthy investors invest a higher proportion of their assets in the capital market and in high-yield asset classes," says co-author of the study Michael Kahlich.