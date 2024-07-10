“Trees of the ultra-right don’t grow in the sky”

Opportunities for right-wing parties in Europe

What conclusions can now be drawn from the parliamentary elections in France for other elections in Europe, such as the National Council elections in Austria in September? "It is actually said that there is a shift to the right in all countries. We will see. One thing has become clear: The trees of the ultra-right don't grow into the sky. If they are not thwarted by the population, then they are thwarted by electoral law. It is also perceived as unfair if parliament does not have a mirror of the percentage distribution of votes," says foreign policy expert Seinitz.