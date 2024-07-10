Shift to the right in Europe:
“Trees of the ultra-right don’t grow in the sky”
The surprising results of the French parliamentary elections are causing uproar. "The results of the French parliamentary elections are throwing the country's political landscape out of kilter. President Emmanuel Macron is facing huge challenges, while the extreme right and left are on the rise," analyzes "Krone" foreign policy expert Kurt Seinitz in an interview with Jürgen Winterleitner on krone.tv.
The recent parliamentary elections in France have shaken up the political landscape. The left-wing camp, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, won an unexpectedly large number of votes, while the right-wing nationalist parties also made gains, but have no prospect of forming a government.
Who is Jean-Luc Mélanchon?
The election in France has strengthened Jean-Luc Mélenchon and his left-wing populist Popular Front. In an interview, foreign policy expert Kurt Seinitz says the following about the election winner Mélenchon, the leader of the left-wing alliance "Nouveau Front Populaire": "He is a left-wing populist, a firebrand who sometimes can't control himself. A demagogue. If you're being benevolent, you could say he's a tribune of the people who can rally the masses behind him."
President Emmanuel Macron's party, on the other hand, suffered significant losses in the parliamentary elections and is now facing an unstable government formation.
Right-wing nationalist party is a victim of the electoral system
The rise of the right-wing nationalist Le Pen party "Rassemblement National", which is disadvantaged by the electoral system despite strong voter support, is particularly worrying. Seinitz emphasizes: "The Le Pen party is a victim of the electoral system." And: "The Le Pen party has received more votes than ever. They feel disadvantaged and will put up a very tough opposition."
Opportunities for right-wing parties in Europe
What conclusions can now be drawn from the parliamentary elections in France for other elections in Europe, such as the National Council elections in Austria in September? "It is actually said that there is a shift to the right in all countries. We will see. One thing has become clear: The trees of the ultra-right don't grow into the sky. If they are not thwarted by the population, then they are thwarted by electoral law. It is also perceived as unfair if parliament does not have a mirror of the percentage distribution of votes," says foreign policy expert Seinitz.
The EU's engine is sputtering
The parliamentary elections in France could therefore have far-reaching consequences for France and Europe. The foreign policy expert says: "The EU has many construction sites. And these construction sites can only be overcome if Germany and France work together and are the engine. And the engine is now sputtering badly."
