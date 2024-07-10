Rapids returnee
Schaub: “The right people are at work”
Dion Beljo or Louis Schaub - who is Rapids' transfer king?The returnee knows that "something is in the making". "The right people are at work," says Schaub.
With the signing of Dion Beljo, Rapid has completed its purchasing program. The Croatian striker - on loan from Augsburg for the time being, but with an option to buy - is the eighth new signing Markus Katzer has landed. "I'm confident that he will develop into a goalscoring machine with us." Is the 1.95-meter man, who has made two appearances for the Croatian national team, the green-and-white king transfer?
The 22-year-old will have to settle the role with Louis Schaub. The expectations - especially from the fans - are high. "You can talk a lot, what's important is what happens on the pitch," says the returnee in his usual defensive tone. "But it would be nice if I could be a difference-maker." Just like before his move to Germany in 2018, when everyone in Hütteldorf was still raving about his brace at Ajax Amsterdam. Cologne, Hamburg, Lucerne, Hannover - he doesn't want to miss any of them. "Every step was right at the time," says Schaub. "Promotion with Cologne, then the Bundesliga, thanks to Lucerne I was at the last EURO and at Hannover I got to play for the club my father played for." And he felt at home in Hanover, so he never thought about moving.
At the best age
But then Green-White came calling - what was he tempted by? "Rapid didn't have to be made palatable to me," laughs the 29-time team player. "It was always my goal to return here one day." But why so early, at the age of 29? "I didn't want to miss out on the opportunity. Who knows if it would have come again. Now I'm in my prime as a footballer, I can still make a difference."
No settling in at all. There was also no need to look for an apartment. "It feels like coming home," said Schaub, who signed until 2028. He once played with Hofmann, Gartler, Burgstaller and assistant coach Kulovits. "We never lost touch." He even knew the training center. "A lot has happened, I know that something is in the making here."
The big difference to his first Rapid era? "Back then, it was very turbulent in the last two years (2016 to 2018), there was talk of the championship title. Now the right people are at work." His and Rapids' goals now? "We'll discuss that internally," says Schaub. "But I hope that we can reward ourselves with something." First, however, the new players have to integrate. Schaub already knows everything ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.