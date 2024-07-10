Schaub: “The right people are at work”

The 22-year-old will have to settle the role with Louis Schaub. The expectations - especially from the fans - are high. "You can talk a lot, what's important is what happens on the pitch," says the returnee in his usual defensive tone. "But it would be nice if I could be a difference-maker." Just like before his move to Germany in 2018, when everyone in Hütteldorf was still raving about his brace at Ajax Amsterdam. Cologne, Hamburg, Lucerne, Hannover - he doesn't want to miss any of them. "Every step was right at the time," says Schaub. "Promotion with Cologne, then the Bundesliga, thanks to Lucerne I was at the last EURO and at Hannover I got to play for the club my father played for." And he felt at home in Hanover, so he never thought about moving.