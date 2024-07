Semifinal! Donna Vekic ends Sun’s run

"It was a really tough match. She played unbelievably. She pushed me to my limits," said Vekic, who was in tears in the winner's interview when asked about her injuries in recent years. As only the second Croatian Wimbledon semi-finalist after Mirjana Lucic 25 years ago, Vekic will play for a place in the final on Thursday. In the round of the top four, the world number 37 will have to play the Italian French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini or Emma Navarro from the USA.