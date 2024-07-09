Man posed as missing wife for months

Police speak of "serious evidence of guilt"

Investigators do not believe that the woman left voluntarily and may have taken her own life afterwards. "The investigation has led to serious evidence of guilt against the man, even though the victim's body has not yet been found," the Carabinieri explained. They had found evidence "resulting from the analysis of the computer traces left by the suspect", the investigators continued. Among other things, they investigated where the man had been after Francesca's disappearance.