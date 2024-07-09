“Sex and the City” regrets its acting career

The 63-year-old admits that he now sounds "very ungrateful" to others: "Of course, I've earned a lot of money, I live in a beautiful home and people everywhere come up to me and say they love my work." But his frustration that he has no creative input when it comes to his films runs deep: "Have you ever sat in a fucking doctor's office in the waiting room and after an hour asked yourself, 'What the fuck is going on? That's exactly how it feels for me on set when I'm shooting a movie."