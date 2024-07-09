The renovation is right on schedule

Those responsible are particularly proud of the sustainable energy solutions. Last spring, the entire grandstand of the Seebühne was thermally renovated, and this year the roofs with a total area of around 6,000 square meters will follow. The photovoltaic system on the workshop stage and the multi-purpose building with a total output of around 240 kWp should be installed by the end of 2024 - this will cover around 30 percent of the base load. The majority of the roof surfaces will also be greened, which will reduce the room temperature in summer.