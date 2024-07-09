Million-euro project
The renovation is right on schedule
The extensive work on the Bregenz Festival Theatre is scheduled to be completed by spring 2025. The first new features can already be used this festival season.
The Bregenz Festival will be officially opened in a week's time. As long as opera arias are being sung on the lake stage, the construction machinery will remain silent, after which the renovation work will resume at full speed. By spring 2025, the congress center on Lake Constance will be brought up to date in terms of construction, technology and energy efficiency.
Assembly hall and new foyer of the workshop stage
Work is progressing rapidly: the new three-storey multi-purpose building is already in operation. The extension has been built using modern reinforced concrete and timber construction methods and houses the metalworking shop, carpentry, props department, costume shop, upholstery shop, costume department and office space for the various technical departments - in total, the premises will accommodate around 70 employees all year round. The first floor houses an assembly hall for the festival's large-scale stage sets and the new foyer of the workshop stage. Access to the workshop stage and toilets is of course barrier-free.
Those responsible are particularly proud of the sustainable energy solutions. Last spring, the entire grandstand of the Seebühne was thermally renovated, and this year the roofs with a total area of around 6,000 square meters will follow. The photovoltaic system on the workshop stage and the multi-purpose building with a total output of around 240 kWp should be installed by the end of 2024 - this will cover around 30 percent of the base load. The majority of the roof surfaces will also be greened, which will reduce the room temperature in summer.
In future, Lake Constance water will also be used for cooling and heating. As is well known, a system for using lake water energy will be installed as part of the construction of the adjacent new lakeside spa. Depending on the time of year, heat exchangers will extract heat or cold from the Lake Constance water to heat or cool both the lido and the Festspielhaus - in the case of the Festspielhaus, 80 percent of its energy requirements will be generated in this way.
