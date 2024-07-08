Crazy: Spaniards fly 190 km to the European Championship semi-final

The French as a bad role model

This is not the first time that a short flight has made headlines during the European Championships. France flew from Düsseldorf to Paderborn following their victory over Belgium in the European Championship round of 16. According to the recording, the charter flight took just under half an hour, plus a bus ride of around 30 minutes and the usual regulations such as boarding times and check-in. The bus ride from the stadium in Düsseldorf to the team headquarters 177 kilometers away would have taken around two hours.