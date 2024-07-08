Vorteilswelt
Short flight madness

Crazy: Spaniards fly 190 km to the European Championship semi-final

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 17:56

Spain has caused another upset at the European Football Championships with a short flight. As the Spanish association confirmed, the tournament favorites will fly from Stuttgart to the semi-final venue in Munich on Monday evening.

comment0 Kommentare

There, the Iberians will face France on Tuesday in the battle for a place in the final. The two southern German cities are only 190 kilometers apart as the crow flies. The journey would take around two and a half hours by bus.

(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

According to a "Bild" report, the Spaniards will travel one and a half hours by bus from the team camp in Donaueschingen to Stuttgart airport before their departure. Bastian Greiner, expert on mobility and transport at the Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland (BUND) in Baden-Württemberg, sharply criticized the action. "We condemn the short-haul flight, which is fundamentally highly problematic for the climate," Greiner told the German Press Agency: "In addition, footballers and national teams have a role model function, which makes it all the more incomprehensible."

The French as a bad role model
This is not the first time that a short flight has made headlines during the European Championships. France flew from Düsseldorf to Paderborn following their victory over Belgium in the European Championship round of 16. According to the recording, the charter flight took just under half an hour, plus a bus ride of around 30 minutes and the usual regulations such as boarding times and check-in. The bus ride from the stadium in Düsseldorf to the team headquarters 177 kilometers away would have taken around two hours.

Environmentalists had also criticized the Turkish team's journey by plane from Hanover to Hamburg for their final European Championship group game against the Czech Republic. The two cities are around 150 kilometers apart. The European Football Union (UEFA) had proclaimed the tournament to be the most sustainable European Championship of all time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

