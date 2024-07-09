State of Salzburg has to help out six municipalities

"Companies settle in larger municipalities than ours and pay taxes there," says ÖVP mayor Heinrich Perner about St. Andrä (200,000 euros grant). Land transfer tax has recently fallen sharply because hardly any construction is taking place. At the same time, social spending is rising. "The state is trying very hard," says Perner about the grant. St. Andrä is using it to renovate its sewer system and roads. Otherwise the system would "collapse". The situation is similar in Ebenau (670,000 euros). Few inhabitants need a large infrastructure here. In addition, there is an investment backlog that is still costing the town a lot of money.