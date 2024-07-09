Pioneering pilot project for a natural jewel

70 gray alders planted

Following an initial planting campaign in 2023, the nature park management team planted around 70 gray alders in the endangered area of the alluvial forest a few days ago. The next step will be to provide the alpine pasture with pastureland that is safe from natural hazards such as avalanches, mudflows and flooding to compensate for the loss of forage area. "In ten years' time, you will be able to clearly see how nature conservation and the alpine pasture will benefit from the initiative," says Willi Seifert.