Zillertal Alps
Pioneering pilot project for a natural jewel
This year, the Zillertal Alps Nature Park is continuing its project to ensure the long-term survival of the extraordinary alluvial forest on the Schwemmalm in the Zemmgrund.
The Schwemmalm is home to the largest alluvial forest complex in the nature park. However, factors such as grazing, road relocation and natural events have led to parts of the alluvial forest being massively endangered. Since last year, it has been protected and revitalized with combined forces and in cooperation with the owner family and alpine pasture managers. The owner family has even signed a contract to this effect.
The alluvial forest is being made pasture-free and gray alder will no longer be used for forestry in the future. This is a showcase project between mountain pasture management and nature conservation.
Small dam separates pasture from alluvial forest
A key element is the construction of a small dam to create a boundary between the pasture and the alluvial forest. According to Nature Park Managing Director Willi Seifert, a lot has happened here in recent months. Apart from a small section, it is now complete.
In ten years' time, it will be clear to see how nature conservation and the alpine pasture have benefited from the initiative.
Willi Seifert, Geschäftsführer Naturpark Zillertaler Alpen
As part of the project, a short section of the forest and hiking trail near the alpine pasture buildings also had to be relocated. This work has now also been completed. In addition, several side arms of the Zemmbach stream have been opened up so that they once again supply the alluvial forest with more water.
70 gray alders planted
Following an initial planting campaign in 2023, the nature park management team planted around 70 gray alders in the endangered area of the alluvial forest a few days ago. The next step will be to provide the alpine pasture with pastureland that is safe from natural hazards such as avalanches, mudflows and flooding to compensate for the loss of forage area. "In ten years' time, you will be able to clearly see how nature conservation and the alpine pasture will benefit from the initiative," says Willi Seifert.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.