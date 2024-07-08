“Four turnovers in one game are too many”

"A lot of it was our own fault again"

"We were again very much to blame ourselves," said running back Tobias Bonatti: "We gave the ball away four times and they took advantage of that." Quarterback N'Kosi Perry threw three interceptions, one of which led directly to a touchdown for the visitors from Vienna. "Everyone knows that if you lose on turnovers, there's a good chance you'll lose the game," said coach Jim Herrmann: "That's what happened to us."