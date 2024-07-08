Raiders lost 19:27
“Four turnovers in one game are too many”
The Raiders Tirol simply cannot win against arch-rivals Vienna Vikings in the European League of Football. The 19:27 loss at home last Saturday was the sixth defeat in a row against the Viennese side - and also the second this season.
The rivalry between the Raiders and the Vienna Vikings goes back a long way. The two teams have faced each other in many games in the domestic AFL, but also in European finals. The balance in the Austrian Bowls, for example, is even at 7:7, while the Tyroleans are 20:31 behind in the AFL overall. However, since both teams joined the European League of Football in 2022, the pendulum has swung towards Vienna.
The 19:27 at the Tivoli Stadium last Saturday was Innsbruck's sixth defeat in a row and they have never beaten their arch-rivals in the ELF.
"A lot of it was our own fault again"
"We were again very much to blame ourselves," said running back Tobias Bonatti: "We gave the ball away four times and they took advantage of that." Quarterback N'Kosi Perry threw three interceptions, one of which led directly to a touchdown for the visitors from Vienna. "Everyone knows that if you lose on turnovers, there's a good chance you'll lose the game," said coach Jim Herrmann: "That's what happened to us."
Best running game
It certainly wasn't the 26-year-old Bonatti's fault. He repeatedly fought his way through the Vikings defense and also scored a touchdown. With 660 rushing yards, he is also number two in the league, while the Raiders are first in the entire ELF in terms of rushing yards.
Nevertheless, things are not going to work out in the "Battle of Austria". "The Viennese hardly make any mistakes against us, they always put in their best performance," said Tobias: "They also have the necessary luck." For example, on a fumble when the ball bounced right into the hands of a Viennese player.
Tough opponent
The game continues on Sunday (1 p.m.) against the next unbeaten opponent, Stuttgart Surge in Innsbruck.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
