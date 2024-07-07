Live in Schönbrunn
Kraftwerk set new audiovisual standards
Around 10,000 Kraftwerk fans made their way to Hietzing on a summery Saturday evening to witness a groundbreaking event against the picturesque backdrop of Schönbrunn Palace. With their slightly abbreviated but brilliant performance, Ralf Hütter and Co. once again set the bar high in terms of live experience.
There was once a time when Kraftwerk concerts were a real rarity in this part of the world. People chewed their fingernails and waited for things to happen, hoping that the supreme eccentric Ralf Hütter and his henchmen would finally fire up the man-machine once again and combine analog with digital in a way that no one had done before or since. But since the millennium, the Düsseldorf sound pioneer has taken a liking to the Alpine country. Concerts were given in the Gasometer, where the sound was questionable, as well as at the hip "Urban Art Forms" in Wiesen (R.I.P.). This was followed by eight concerts over four evenings in the venerable walls of Vienna's Burgtheater, a rainy show in the St. Margarethner Steinbruch and finally an open-air event in the Vienna Arena. It's safe to say - Kraftwerk have played the east of Austria.
Selected locations
Almost played out, because a special setting is still missing to square the circle and this gap is filled on a summery, balmy Saturday evening. In the cour d'honneur of Schönbrunn Palace, where David Gilmour, Bilderbuch, Roland Kaiser and Rainhard Fendrich and the Salzburg Philharmonic have already proven themselves, Kraftwerk also want to stage their multimedia spectacle. In the late fall of their career, the Düsseldorf techno camp concentrates exclusively on the particularly beautiful and rare corners of musical art. At the end of May, they played nine gigs at Walt Disney Hall, a short residency in Los Angeles. After the Vienna gig, he will head to the Montreux Jazz Festival, and the summer tour will conclude at Pori Jazz in Finland, the Fuji Rock Festival in Niigata, Japan, and the Semperoper Theaterplatz in Dresden, Germany. As you can see, average is far too little for Hütter.
The imperial setting has often proven how well it serves as a concert location, and you can also be sure that Kraftwerk don't do things by halves. You shouldn't be confused by the minimal stage in advance, as it only serves as a base for the four musicians to do whatever they do in front of their programmatic keyboards in their neon-lit suits. The real spectacle takes place behind them. Even if the organizers probably didn't look at the weather app at the start time. On the day of the concert itself, the performance is postponed by 45 minutes because the summer daylight conditions do not allow the visuals to be spread out in front of it. Of course, this could have been known in advance and was particularly painful for the Upper Austrian guests who had to crumple up or rearrange their pre-booked train tickets to Linz.
Audiovisual delight
However, the brilliant show quickly made up for any such inconsistencies. With the classic intro "Numbers", the quartet immediately revealed the secret of the visual realization. And indeed - Kraftwerk cover the entire width of Schönbrunn Palace with their visuals. Colorful numbers stroll across the façade, the famous VW Beetle drives in during "Autobahn", cyclists pedal away during "Tour de France" and the time-honored estate should be placed under strict quarantine during "Radioactivity". The Kraftwerk experience is cinematic and its opulent presentation is more reminiscent of a futuristic cinema event than a mere concert. With all the sprawling productions and lavish stage sets, Vienna as a concert city has never seen such a splendid visualization.
The multimedia spectacle is not only pleasing to the eye, but also to the ears. The sound is powerful but crystal-clear and particularly pleases fans of the technoid parts, which have probably rarely been heard so perfectly balanced by Kraftwerk. Residents of Ottakring and Hernals also let people know via social media that they could enjoy the Kraftwerk show with the window open without feeling disturbed. Communication did not work so well for families. Some returned disappointed because children under the age of twelve were not admitted and this information had not been clearly communicated in advance. When asked by the "Krone", the organizer responded promptly: "This restriction was stated when tickets were purchased, and this is how it is handled at all concerts in Schönbrunn Palace's cour d'honneur. Of course, those who are turned away will get their money back." Admittedly: A small consolation ...
Stress in the final phase
In any case, the 3D multimedia show leaves little to be desired. Kraftwerk play through their impressive band history routinely and, as usual, without communicating with the audience, relying on the hit-worthiness of their own back catalog. The visual stringency of the castle projection really puts you in a trance and lets you fall into the industrial, mechanical electro songs. The "man-machine" Kraftwerk has no room for emotion or interaction, but the long-gone futurism that the Düsseldorfers convey through their songs is remarkably topical, despite all the technological advances and adaptations. However, the late start time may have overturned the band's original plan, and it is surprising that the top hit "Das Model" no longer finds a place in the strict 11 p.m. curfew. Otherwise, Kraftwerk once again set new standards - and played one of the most impressive shows of the year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
