Kraftwerk set new audiovisual standards

The imperial setting has often proven how well it serves as a concert location, and you can also be sure that Kraftwerk don't do things by halves. You shouldn't be confused by the minimal stage in advance, as it only serves as a base for the four musicians to do whatever they do in front of their programmatic keyboards in their neon-lit suits. The real spectacle takes place behind them. Even if the organizers probably didn't look at the weather app at the start time. On the day of the concert itself, the performance is postponed by 45 minutes because the summer daylight conditions do not allow the visuals to be spread out in front of it. Of course, this could have been known in advance and was particularly painful for the Upper Austrian guests who had to crumple up or rearrange their pre-booked train tickets to Linz.