LIVE from 14:00: MotoGP race at the Sachsenring

Martin won the sprint, Marquez sixth

Spaniard Jorge Martin has won the sprint at the Sachsenring and thus extended his world championship lead. The Ducati rider, who started from pole position, won on Saturday ahead of Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) and Italian world champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), who is now 15 points behind Martin. The KTM riders trailed behind in the short 15-lap race. Brad Binder finished eighth, Jack Miller eleventh and Pedro Acosta last after a mistake. Superstar Marc Marquez, who suffered a broken finger and a chest contusion on Friday, finished sixth after a race to catch up. The Spaniard, who was 66 points behind in third place in the world championship standings, started the race from 13th position.