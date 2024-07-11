Honda builds the first hydrogen plug-in hybrid

Two hours plus four minutes to refuel

The 4.3 kilogram hydrogen tank is primarily responsible for the range potential. The CR-V e:FCEV can also travel 46 kilometers on the electricity from the battery alone. The highlight: the battery not only serves as a buffer between the fuel cell and the electric drive, but can also be charged with externally supplied electricity, just like a plug-in hybrid. While the high-pressure tank can be filled with hydrogen in around 4 minutes, charging the battery takes just under 2 hours. The 4.80 meter long Honda also offers a bidirectional charging function, which can also be used to operate electrical devices.