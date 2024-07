The Pfotenretter ask for financial help

"We received an email asking if we would take in the little ones anonymously," says Claudia from "Die Pfotenretter". As animal-loving as the association is, the little rascals were naturally adopted. Even though the last puppies had only moved out four days ago. "Actually, we really don't have any money at the moment because another vet bill of almost 5,000 euros has come in," sighs the animal lover. But Jack, Miss Pepper, Penny, Otto and Polly are so cute that they simply had to help. But now "Die Pfotenretter" are asking for financial help, because each puppy will again cost around 110 euros.