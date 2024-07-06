England trio with open sights against Verstappen

Three local heroes facing a heavyweight in Max Verstappen in their battle for the coveted gold trophy (weighing seven kilograms, 64 centimeters high) on the high-speed track. But he will of course enjoy the support of around 400,000 British fans at the weekend. And they are not on friendly terms with Max after the leg-hard duel between the world champion and Norris at Spielberg. Although the latter played down the whole drama before today's qualifying. "The day after, the emotions are no longer so strong. I've spoken to Lando, he's a great guy and that's what it's all about. It was tough racing, but I think we both see it that way. What the rest say and think is beyond me."