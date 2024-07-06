Battle for F1 'gold'
England trio with open sights against Verstappen
Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell battle for 'gold' at Silverstone.For Max Verstappen, friendship counts for more.
"I've had a wonderful journey here so far with lots of highlights," says Lewis Hamilton, who has already triumphed eight times at Silverstone. "A gigantic atmosphere," beams Lando Norris, who finished second behind Max Verstappen last year. "Even as a child, I dreamed of winning here one day," says Spielberg winner George Russell, who is already in racing fever.
Three local heroes facing a heavyweight in Max Verstappen in their battle for the coveted gold trophy (weighing seven kilograms, 64 centimeters high) on the high-speed track. But he will of course enjoy the support of around 400,000 British fans at the weekend. And they are not on friendly terms with Max after the leg-hard duel between the world champion and Norris at Spielberg. Although the latter played down the whole drama before today's qualifying. "The day after, the emotions are no longer so strong. I've spoken to Lando, he's a great guy and that's what it's all about. It was tough racing, but I think we both see it that way. What the rest say and think is beyond me."
Norris didn't want to hear about an end to the friendship either. "Max doesn't need to apologize. When you're fighting for victories, you drive differently than when you're fighting for twelfth place. Max will drive just as hard at Silverstone, but when it comes to the duel again, we will define the limit differently." Mercedes is the fierce Red Bull hunter. "We've now won with George, I hope there will be a few more victories this year. Preferably at Silverstone," says Hamilton, who has been winless for 946 days.
