Tour of Austria
Diego Ulissi unbeatable in the uphill sprint
The UAE team left its mark on the tough third stage of the Tour of Austria from Schladming to St. Johann/Alpendorf. Diego Ulissi won the uphill sprint of a larger group on Friday after 153 km and 2,850 meters of climbing and took the leader's jersey. His teammate Felix Großschartner finished third, the Upper Austrian is only three seconds behind in the fight for overall victory in fourth place ahead of the tough final weekend.
Riccardo Zoidl is also still within striking distance in tenth place, 23 seconds back, after finishing ninth on the stage before the queen stage over the Grossglockner. His Felt-Felbermayr team-mate Hermann Pernsteiner is also in 15th place (+26 seconds). On Saturday, 152 km and 3,800 meters in altitude await from St. Johann to the mountain arrival in Kals in East Tyrol. The Italian veteran Ulissi was unbeatable on the final ascent of the third stage to Alpendorf with a very steep last 200 meters. Großschartner was three seconds behind the Brit Magnus Sheffield (Ineos) and presented himself as a team player. "I felt pretty good. But cycling is a team sport. We knew that the final would suit Diego perfectly. It's great that he won," said Großschartner.
Großschartner: "It's very nice, of course"
The 30-year-old still has every chance in the overall standings. Ahead of him are Sheffield (+1 sec.) and his Ineos teammate Brandon Rivera (COL/+2), who Ulissi replaced at the top. "The next two days are mountain top finishes. I think we are very well positioned as a team and can play several cards," said Großschartner, who will be accompanied by his family and a fan club all week. The many fans on the road are a blessing. "Of course it's very nice to be cheered on so often along the course."
Eight-time Giro stage winner Ulissi promised to support Großschartner in the battle for the hoped-for victory. "Felix is our leader for the overall standings, the last stages will be very tough, but we have a strong team for the mountains. We will try to get the win," said the 34-year-old Italian and was delighted with another success in his career. "I am very happy. Jan Christen, Rafal Majka and Felix did a great job for me. The final was perfect for me. I think I showed a good sprint."
The former Tour winner Zoidl held his own against the aces of the World Tour teams in the top field. "We were well represented in the final, the legs got better and better at the end. I am very satisfied," said Zoidl. On Saturday, he expects a tough battle between the overall classification riders on the final climb to Kals. Großschartner does not expect a preliminary decision, but that the gaps in the top field, currently 21 riders within 49 seconds of each other, will increase significantly on the queen stage.
Hammerschmid was missing
Marvin Hammerschmid was one of the riders who did not start on Friday. The Upper Austrian from the Hrinkow team, who had been involved in the mass crash the day before, had fought his way to the finish line in great pain. A scaphoid fracture was diagnosed in hospital and he also suffered a ligament injury. Track specialist Tim Wafler (Tirol-KTM) did not compete due to muscular problems as a precautionary measure in view of the Olympics.
Philipp Hofbauer (WSA-KTM), an Austrian, rode for a long time in the escape group that broke away shortly after the start in Schladming. Like others, he dropped back on the long climb to the Dientener Sattel around 35 km before the finish. The Italians Edward Ravasi (Hrinkow) and Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani) stayed in front the longest. They were caught at the start of the 2.5 km long final climb. Filippo Ganna played a major role in catching them. The two-time time trial world champion led the small peloton with his Ineos colleagues in the finale under headwinds at a hell of a pace to his compatriots.
Stage 3: Schladming - St. Johann/Alpendorf (153.1 km): 1. Diego Ulissi (ITA) UAE 3:45:04 hours - 2. Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos +0:03 min. - 3. Felix Großschartner (AUT) UAE gl. time. Next: 9th Riccardo Zoidl (AUT) Felt +0:06 - 12th Hermann Pernsteiner (AUT) Felt gl. time - 18th Martin Messner (AUT) WSA +0:21 -33rd Sebastian Schönberger (AUT) Felt +3:53
Overall classification: 1st Ulissi 11:34:08 hrs - 2nd Sheffield +0:01 min - 3rd Brandon Rivera (COL) Ineos +0:02 - 4th Großschartner +0:03. Next: 10th Zoidl +0:23 - 15th Pernsteiner +0:26 - 21st Martin Messner (AUT) WSA +0:49
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
