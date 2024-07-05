Diego Ulissi unbeatable in the uphill sprint

Großschartner: "It's very nice, of course"

The 30-year-old still has every chance in the overall standings. Ahead of him are Sheffield (+1 sec.) and his Ineos teammate Brandon Rivera (COL/+2), who Ulissi replaced at the top. "The next two days are mountain top finishes. I think we are very well positioned as a team and can play several cards," said Großschartner, who will be accompanied by his family and a fan club all week. The many fans on the road are a blessing. "Of course it's very nice to be cheered on so often along the course."