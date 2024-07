Styrians dance the night away again at the Vienna Hofburg

"To ensure that we can once again experience a glittering Styrian ball night at the Hofburg in January 2025, we are already starting the initial preparations. We are delighted that Eastern Styria will be our host region this time," says Andreas Zakostelsky, Chairman of the Association of Styrians in Vienna. This stretches from Alpl via Joglland, Styrian Wechselland, Hartberger Land, the Gleisdorf region, Stubenbergsee, Apfelland and the Styrian Apple Route - which will also be celebrating its 40th anniversary - via Almenland to the Weiz region.