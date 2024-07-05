Old craft reinterpreted in Andau

Demanding training

It was always clear to the 16-year-old that he wanted to learn this trade. "Even as a small child, I was always at my father's side and watched or helped him at work," says Christoph, who wants to take his master craftsman's exam in 2026. "The apprenticeship is varied and challenging. You not only learn how to grind grain and produce different types of flour, but also how to maintain and repair the complex machines."