Miller as an apprenticeship

Old craft reinterpreted in Andau

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 16:00

Christoph Passenbrunner (16) is the only miller apprentice in the whole of Burgenland. In 2026, he wants to take his master craftsman's exam and one day take over the business from his father Gerald, who is the fourth generation to run the mill.

comment0 Kommentare

Even in Burgenland, time-honored trades are increasingly being forgotten. It is therefore remarkable that Christoph Passenbrunner decided to follow in his father Gerald's footsteps and learn the trade of miller at the company's own mill in Andau. The Passenbrunners have been running what is now the only mill in northern Burgenland for four generations, and Christoph is the only apprentice in the entire region.

With innovation and dedication
"His passion and commitment show that even in our modern world there is a place for old professions that can be revived through innovation and dedication," says Leonhard Schneemann, the Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs, who visited the millers in Andau to see the hard work for himself.

Demanding training
It was always clear to the 16-year-old that he wanted to learn this trade. "Even as a small child, I was always at my father's side and watched or helped him at work," says Christoph, who wants to take his master craftsman's exam in 2026. "The apprenticeship is varied and challenging. You not only learn how to grind grain and produce different types of flour, but also how to maintain and repair the complex machines."

50 tons processed per day
More than 100 farmers supply the family with wheat, rye, corn and spelt. Every day, up to 50 tons are processed into quality flour, which is packaged and delivered in various sizes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

