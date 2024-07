Rush for places at Tyrol’s medical university continues unabated

The picture is impressive: excited young people sit table to table in huge exhibition halls and wait for the starting signal. Then it starts. For the 19th time, the entrance test for medical studies took place on Friday at all university locations (Vienna, Graz, Linz, Innsbruck). In Innsbruck, 2350 of the 3200 applicants finally came. They are vying for 380 places for human medicine and 40 places for dentistry.