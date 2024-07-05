Message to fans
Amira: “Can’t and won’t please everyone”
After the wonderful couple premiere with her new boyfriend Christian Düren at the beginning of the week, Amira has now contacted her fans for the first time and not only thanked them for the many kind messages, but also had an important message.
"I'm glad that the game of hide-and-seek is finally over," Amira Pocher explained at the couple's premiere with "taff" presenter Christian Düren at the Marc Cain fashion show on Tuesday.
Amira thanked fans for their kind messages
In her first message to fans, which can be seen in her Instagram story, Oliver Pocher's ex-wife also seems more than relieved that the cat is now out of the bag. Above all, however, she was delighted with the numerous kind messages from her fans.
"I've been getting thousands of messages for two days now, all of which are positive and so full of love, very benevolent, very supportive," said the 31-year-old. "I just wanted to say thank you for that."
It was also "insane pressure" that weighed on her before the love outing, Pocher admitted. Because it was "insanely difficult" to "keep a lot of things private". However, she has no regrets about taking the step into the public eye. "The time was right," says Amira, "it was the right decision."
"Can never please everyone"
That's why she is now trying to focus only on the positive things, she added. "Because if there's one thing I've learned in the last twelve months, it's that you can never please everyone. I can't do that. I don't want to. I don't have to and I won't."
Amira Pocher and Christian Düren have been in a relationship since the beginning of 2024, but have known each other for years due to the same management. It wasn't until the end of 2023, a few months after their break-up with Oliver Pocher, that they both realized that there was more to it. Things really sparked at the beginning of this year - during a vacation together in Cape Town.
Divorce filed
Born in Carinthia, she had been in a relationship with Oliver Pocher since 2016, followed by their wedding in 2019. Last summer, the couple announced their separation on his podcast. At the end of June, the comedian announced that he and Amira had officially filed for divorce.
